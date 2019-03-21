Whale spotted near San Francisco's Marina Green

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special sight in the bay Wednesday when a whale decided to say hi in the bay.
SKY7 was over the whale as it leapt and breached a few hundred yards off San Francisco's Marina Green.
According to the Marine Mammal Center, the whale spotted was a Gray Whale.
However many species of whales are migrating off the coast right now.
