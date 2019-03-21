Pets & Animals

Whale spotted near San Francisco's Marina Green

EMBED <>More Videos

A special sight in the bay Wednesday when a whale decided to say hi in the bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special sight in the bay Wednesday when a whale decided to say hi in the bay.

SKY7 was over the whale as it leapt and breached a few hundred yards off San Francisco's Marina Green.

RELATED: Humpback whales double breach and delight whale watchers

According to the Marine Mammal Center, the whale spotted was a Gray Whale.

However many species of whales are migrating off the coast right now.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscowhalewhale watchingbay area
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NFL player uses Bay Area dash cam tech to stop suspect
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Swells showing promise for Mavericks Challenge
UC workers go on strike for 3rd time in less than a year
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested SoCal home
Trump on John McCain's funeral: 'I didn't get thank you'
Everything is bad: including places to rent
Show More
Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during morning commute
Southern California parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Milk Pail Market in Mountain View to close after 45 years
Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission
Accuweather Forecast: Next storm moves in Friday
More TOP STORIES News