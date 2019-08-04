Pets & Animals

Woman spots snake in gas station pump touch screen

This may just have your skin crawling next time you're filling up.

A Kansas woman says she found a snake inside the touch screen of a gas pump.

At first, she thought it was a strange piece of rubber molding that had fallen inside...until it started slithering around.

In the video above, the snake can be seen attempting to maneuver through the pump screen.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," the woman recalled.

She alerted the manager who later removed the reptile, but she says she is still creeped out by the snake, and she'll use a different pump next time just to be safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskansassnakecaught on videogas station
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Clayton Fires: 75% containment, residents allowed back home
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
Homeless women, children see new home in SF
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Show More
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
10,500 remain without power in Orange County after airport forced to ground flights
Green, Warriors reach four-year max extension
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills 3
More TOP STORIES News