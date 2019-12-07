PG&E

PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire

FILE -- PG&E sign (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has announced a massive settlement Friday night in several fires. The company says the settlement is valued at $13.5-billion.

The settlement will resolve all claims from individuals in the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire. It will also allow PG&E to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by June of next year.

"From the beginning of the Chapter 11 process, getting wildfire victims fairly compensated, especially the individuals, has been our primary goal. We want to help our customers, our neighbors and our friends in those impacted areas recover and rebuild after these tragic wildfires," said CEO and President of PG&E Corporation Bill Johnson.

PG&E is also paying claims related to the Ghost Ship fire.

Although the company says it is not admitting guilt in either that one or the Tubbs Fire that burned in Sonoma County ion 2017.

This means that all major wildfire claims are now set to be resolved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocamp firepg&eghost ship firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Support grows for possible PG&E takeover
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
Former PG&E employee suing utility after he was fired, claiming it was retaliation
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
VIDEO: Coyote sighting near San Francisco's Waterfront
Cosmic Crisp apple makes its Bay Area debut
50th anniversary of infamous Altamont rock concert
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
3 UPS drivers in the South Bay targeted
Show More
Deputy dog's new toy: 'Elf On the Shelf'
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Peter's Kettle Corn and Alcatraz Cruises!
AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay
More TOP STORIES News