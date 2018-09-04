Pilot on mission for Angel Flight West killed in small plane crash near Palo Alto Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed when a small plane crashed in Palo Alto Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in Palo Alto Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.


The plane crashed near the Palo Alto Airport around 11:10 a.m. after taking off from Redding.

According to air traffic audio, the pilot was unfamiliar with the landing approach and asked for guidance from air traffic controllers. The pilot then said he was coming in too fast and had to attempt a go-around. The plane crashed while the pilot was trying to execute the maneuver. The plane came to rest in a pond about one quarter-mile off the departure end of Runway 13.

Two female passengers managed to free themselves from the wreckage and waited for help on the wing of the plane. The male pilot died inside the plane.

The pilot was on a mission for Angel Flight West. The group says one of his passengers was being flown to Stanford Medical Center and the other was her mother. Both survived.

The FAA is investigating.

Vic Lee will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Follow him on Twitter for updates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashplane accidentFAAairport newsPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bay Area nonprofits thankful for Colin Kaepernick's donations, generosity
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after shooting
Consumers will determine if Nike-Kaepernick deal is a winner or not
Woman made up kidnapping because she couldn't pay employees, police say
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Colorado River boat crash death toll rises to 2
Show More
LA County DA: No charges filed against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
No backlash at San Leandro Nike store after Kaepernick ad released
BART recovering from delays on Richmond Line
More News