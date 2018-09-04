First photo from the scene. Media may use, credit Palo Alto Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/BCrm19aWYP — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in Palo Alto Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.The plane crashed near the Palo Alto Airport around 11:10 a.m. after taking off from Redding.According to air traffic audio, the pilot was unfamiliar with the landing approach and asked for guidance from air traffic controllers. The pilot then said he was coming in too fast and had to attempt a go-around. The plane crashed while the pilot was trying to execute the maneuver. The plane came to rest in a pond about one quarter-mile off the departure end of Runway 13.Two female passengers managed to free themselves from the wreckage and waited for help on the wing of the plane. The male pilot died inside the plane.The pilot was on a mission for Angel Flight West. The group says one of his passengers was being flown to Stanford Medical Center and the other was her mother. Both survived.The FAA is investigating.