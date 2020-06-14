Ukiah man arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying two men in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A Ukiah man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly sprayed "bear deterrent" pepper spray at two people along a trail near Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Pelfrey, 43, was arrested later Saturday at his home by Ukiah Police Department officers.

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies were called about 10:15 a.m. Saturday to the Pinnacle Gulch Trail near Bodega Bay on reports of a man intentionally, and unprovoked, pepper-spraying people.

Two men - one Asian and one Hispanic - were sprayed. The suspect, attending an outdoor yoga session in the area, deputies said, got in his car and drove away.

RELATED: Xenophobic letters targeting minorities posted on San Leandro homes, police make arrest

Witnesses took photos of him and his white Honda Civic, and identified him as having been part of their yoga class, deputies said.

Deputies determined the Honda belonged to Pelfrey, who was being investigated by the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office in connection with two similar where earlier in the week, he allegedly used bear deterrent spray on people.

Pelfrey was arrested in Ukiah and later booked into the Sonoma County Jail and booked for suspicion of a hate crime, a felon in possession of pepper spray, and illegal use of pepper spray.

Pelfrey is currently in custody and being held on $50,000 bail after a judge approved a bail enhancement.

RELATED: Woman pepper sprayed near 7-Eleven in San Jose, kids possibly affected

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies said Pelfrey was convicted of attempted murder in Mendocino County in 2009 after attacking two men with a machete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomacrimeattackhate crimehate crime investigationsheriffsonoma countypepper spray
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who called police on SF man stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property apologizes
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebrates culture, history
SF, SJ, LA police unions unveil plan to root out racist officers
Coronavirus updates: San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Cruz counties report new cases
SF man speaks out after woman confronts him for writing BLM on his home
Shots fired at CHP officers, investigation underway
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Show More
Police misconduct lawsuits cost taxpayers millions, experts say
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
George Floyd live updates: Rallies protesting police violence held in SF, Oakland, Vallejo
Protesters demand change from Vallejo PD
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
More TOP STORIES News