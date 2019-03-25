Crime & Safety

Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries

Family members released new pictures Monday morning of Paul Shatswell that show the energetic and positive man his colleagues describe.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A principal in Pittsburg who police say was shot by his wife during a "domestic altercation" at their home has passed away.

On Sunday, Paul Shatswell died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, Shatswell and his wife Maria Vides got into a "domestic altercation" when they say she shot him with a handgun.

RELATED: Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community

Police said Vides was charged with attempted murder, an enhancement of inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony, and an enhancement of committing a felony with the use of a firearm. Her bail was set at $2,070,000.

Now authorities say due to Shatswell's death, the case will be taken back to the District Attorney's Office for additional review and investigators will be seeking the charges against Vides be amended to include murder.

Vides is currently still in custody at the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

This is the city of Pittsburg's first homicide of the year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypittsburgmurdershootingdomestic violenceprincipal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Novato woman describes chaotic scene aboard disabled cruise ship in Norway
Breaking the Ice: Chasing Peace on the Korean Peninsula
Thousands 'feel the bern' in SF at Sen. Bernie Sanders rally
Air advisory in Benicia lifted after air quality improves
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Show More
Indianapolis couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle
Police say 1 dead, 5 injured in SF shooting
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
'The Conners' renewed for second season
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News