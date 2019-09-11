Plane fire at Oakland Airport shuts down runway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A runway at Oakland International Airport is closed after a brief fire in one of the planes.Officials say a fire started in the wheel-well after "a Cessna Citation blew a tire while on its takeoff roll on Runway 30."With the aircraft is partly blocking Runway 30, airport officials have moved all traffic to the Runway 28 complex.It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident or what the impact is for other flights.Check with your airline for possible delays.