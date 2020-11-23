Russian River Brewing Company pauses release of 2021 Pliny the Younger beer due to pandemic

Pliny the Younger 2021 was supposed to be available in February but the brewery says that it won't be safe to gather.
In an announcement posted on their website, the company said, "Like most major beer releases and other special events during this COVID-era, we are hitting the pause button on our annual 2021 Pliny the Younger release. While we are sad to miss seeing our loyal friends and fans from around the world, it has become clear that it will not be safe for us to gather again by February 2021."
RELATED: Pliny the Younger beer released at Russian River Brewing Company
They also say that neither their Santa Rosa or Windsor pub have been allowed to reopen for indoor dining.
But there's still a chance! Limited number of Pliny the Younger 2021 will be available in limited release bottles for purchase online sometime in late January.
The company says each mixed case will include four bottles of the new Pliny the Younger and two more of a few other beers.
"With many of our accounts still (or potentially soon to be) shut down likely well into February, wholesale distribution will be unknown until the very last minute. But we fully expect to be back in business and better than ever in 2022," the brewery said.