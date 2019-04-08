VIDEO: Sideshows erupt across Oakland ahead of Warriors last game at Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police spent several hours chasing drivers engaging in illegal sideshows Sunday.
Large crowds gathered to watch people spin their cars, as seen in a video shared on Twitter.
This show blocked traffic at 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard.
Police responded as quickly as they could to break up the sideshows, but many of the participants and fans scattered when officers arrived.
