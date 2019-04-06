Police detain man on Benicia Bridge who claimed to have bomb

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Southbound lanes on the Benicia Bridge have been closed for several hours because of a man who stopped on the bridge and claimed to have a bomb.

Officer eventually took him into custody. He's been identified as 54-year-old Rodney Brinkerhoff.

Now, the bomb squad is examining a suspicious package he left in his pickup. Northbound lanes of the Benicia Bridge are open.

Southbound traffic has been diverted to the Carquinez Bridge.

Stay with ABC 7 News for more on this developing story.
