Police detain man on Benicia Bridge who claimed to have bomb

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Southbound lanes on the Benicia Bridge have been closed for several hours because of a man who stopped on the bridge and claimed to have a bomb.Officer eventually took him into custody. He's been identified as 54-year-old Rodney Brinkerhoff.Now, the bomb squad is examining a suspicious package he left in his pickup. Northbound lanes of the Benicia Bridge are open.Southbound traffic has been diverted to the Carquinez Bridge.