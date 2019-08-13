Police give all clear after investigating suspicious device at San Ramon shopping center

On the scene in San Ramon where police are investigating a suspicious device- described as a pressure cooker with wires coming out of it. pic.twitter.com/QJhasDTXDs — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 13, 2019

The @walnutcreekpd Bomb Sqaud is deploying their robot now. pic.twitter.com/qnfk0axwTu — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019

Earlier this morning, our dispatch center received a call regarding a suspicious device in the area of 3110 Crow Canyon Place. Our Officers are currently assessing the item and have evacuated people from the area. pic.twitter.com/l0dikA1l1c — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019

The device was described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires. At this point, we are unsure if this is an explosive device but, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure public safety, we have requested the assistance of the @walnutcreekpd Bomb Squad. — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- San Ramon police have given the all clear after investigating a suspicious device was found in the parking lot of a shopping center.They got the call at 8 a.m. Tuesday. A shopper saw someone driving a white pick up truck drop a pressure cooker off in the middle of the parking lot and drive away. The caller described seeing exposed wires.This happened in front of the Comerica Bank on Crow Canyon Place at Crow Canyon Road.They evacuated the bank, the Starbucks and the Cheese Steak Shop. The other stores in the center were still open.Captain Denton Carlson of the San Ramon Police Dept. said, based on the size of it and their initial assessment, they didn't think they need to clear everyone out of the entire shopping center.They did not have any threatening message to go along with the device.Jennifer Zhai was headed to the Starbucks to study when she saw the police activity."My first reaction was that I was curious what is going on. I hope no one is hurt. And then I heard it was a potential bomb and I thought oh my God, this is San Ramon! It is really peaceful here. This stuff doesn't normally happen here," Zhai said.Meredith Perry works in the shopping center. She says she was shocked to find out what was going on, but she doubts it is a real threat."No I'm not scared. Just more interested in what is going on and keeping an eye on it," Perry said.