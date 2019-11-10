San Francisco PD investigates 'suspicious death' at Lincoln Park Golf Course

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a "suspicious death" Saturday at a golf course in San Francisco.

Around 2:19 pm officers responded to Lincoln Park Golf Course after receiving reports about a body on the green.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

The only details released by San Francisco Police Department are that they are investigating a "suspicious death."

Police say the medical examiner is evaluating the remains for a possible cause of death.

Investigators ask that if anyone saw something related to this incident, or has any information, to please call SFPD.


