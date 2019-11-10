San Francisco PD investigates 'suspicious death' at Lincoln Park Golf Course

Around 2:19 pm officers responded to Lincoln Park Golf Course after receiving reports about a body on the green.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The only details released by San Francisco Police Department are that they are investigating a "suspicious death."
Police say the medical examiner is evaluating the remains for a possible cause of death.
Investigators ask that if anyone saw something related to this incident, or has any information, to please call SFPD.
DEVELOPING: SFPD and a coroner van are at Lincoln Park Golf Course for a reported body found on the green. SFPD says homicide detectives are on their way @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ouR7OTnp8b— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) November 10, 2019
NEW: SFPD confirms they’re investigating a “suspicious death” but no further details. Police say the medical examiner will take over the remains & notify them on what they found. PD got the call at 2:19 this afternoon & are asking if anyone saw something call.@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/xOeR28oXQi— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) November 10, 2019