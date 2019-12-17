Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a double homicide just outside of the Vallejo city limits.Vallejo police and Solano County deputies responded to the scene on Hargus Avenue near East Orchard Avenue.They say a fight broke out at a home overnight. Two men were found dead, at least one of them shot to death. A woman was hurt and taken to the hospital, she's expected to be ok.A sheriff's deputy says neighbors are not in danger this morning.Investigators found a gun near the crime scene.