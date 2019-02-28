Police investigating quadruple shooting near 76 gas station in Oakland

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Oakland Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Oakland Thursday.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in front of the 76 gas station at 98th Avenue and Edes Street.

Sky7 was over the active scene, showing Edes Street shut down between Nevada and 98th avenues.

Evidence markers litter the street.

Oakland police say four victims were transported to the hospital.

It is unclear if anyone was killed at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the police have not provided a suspect description.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
