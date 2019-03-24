Crime & Safety

Police say 1 dead, at least 3 injured in San Francisco shooting

Police are responding to a reported shooting with multiple victims in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street near Eddy Street in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say that one person has been killed and at least three others injured in a shooting on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street near Eddy Street in San Francisco.

Officers arrived at the scene Saturday evening at about 8:40 p.m. and located numerous people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, SFPD says.

Three adult victims were transported to the hospital, police say. One of the victims is listed in life-threatening status.

SFPD says to avoid the area.

No further details are immediately available.

