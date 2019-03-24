Police say 1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco shooting

UPDATE: Police now report as many as four people may have been shot and advise residents to avoid the area of Fillmore St & Eddy St while they set up a crime scene. Follow here: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/Kq9ape4oKB — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019

(Western Addition, San Francisco) Double Shooting — A suspect fled in a black Cadillac, possibly still armed. Video from users show a massive police response, as well as further updates: https://t.co/GuGWbn38l0 #ProtectTheWorld #CitizenApp #CitizenApp_SF pic.twitter.com/DjhMriJwuz — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) March 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person has died and three others were injured, one critically, in a shooting Saturday night in the Fillmore neighborhood of San Francisco, police said.Police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, near Eddy Street, said police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers arrived to find several apparent gunshot victims; one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.San Francisco Fire Department paramedics moved three adult victims to a local hospital, one of them having suffered life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.The investigation was just beginning late Saturday night. Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.