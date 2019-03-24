Crime & Safety

Police say 1 dead, 5 injured in San Francisco shooting

One person has died and five others were injured, one critically, in a shooting Saturday night in the Fillmore neighborhood of San Francisco, police said.

Police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, near Eddy Street, said police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Officers arrived to find several apparent gunshot victims; one of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police describe the person killed as a 25-year-old man from San Francisco.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics moved four adult victims and one teen to a local hospital, one of them having suffered life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.

The investigation was just beginning late Saturday night. Police ask that anyone with information about the shootings call the SFPD's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.


