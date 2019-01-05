Standoff near Fresno State escalates to officer-involved shooting, suspect killed

FRESNO, Calif. --
An hours-long standoff escalated to an officer-involved shooting between Fresno Police and a man armed with an ax at an apartment near Bulldog Stadium.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old man was at his mother's apartment at 1 a.m. on Saturday, when he locked himself in the bathroom. Family members say they believe he might have been under the influence.

Police arrived at the complex on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street at 4 a.m. where a standoff ensued. Authorities were able to get the family -- a mother, three children, and three other adults out of the apartment safely.

Officials say they began negotiating with the armed man for several hours and called in SWAT to deploy a robot.

The SWAT team entered the apartment where an officer fired his weapon injuring the suspect.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the standoff and shooting.

Officials say the man had previous charges filed against him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffofficer involved shootingfresno statefresno state police departmentfresno police departmentpolice shootingdeadly shootingFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
A final goodbye to Police Corporal Ronil Singh
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating disabled fans
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Clara gas station
Show More
Antioch's favorite son comes home to play football
Embarcadero advisory lifted in San Francisco
Students affected by Camp Fire heading back to school, coach receives surprise from 49ers
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Terminally ill NC man with days to live renews vows to wife
More News