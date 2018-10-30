PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

14th Amendment controversy: Can President Trump change the Constitution?

EMBED </>More Videos

4 ways the Constitution can be amended

By
President Trump says he will sign an executive order that will take away the citizenship now granted to babies born in this country to parents who are illegal immigrants.

But birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the 14th amendment to the Constitution, which says "All persons born or naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States."

RELATED: Which countries have birthright citizenship?

So can the president change that on his own just by executive order? Most constitutional scholars say no because there are only four ways to amend the constitution and an executive order isn't one of them.

Here is how the constitution can be amended:

The first way is houses of Congress propose an amendment with a two-thirds vote, and three-fourths of the state legislatures have to approve it. Twenty-six of the 27 constitutional amendments were approved in this manner.

RELATED: Trump claims he can end birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens

Or houses propose an amendment with a two-thirds vote, and three-fourths of the states approve the amendment by holding conventions. Only the 21st Amendment, which repealed Prohibition, was passed in this manner.

Another way would be if two-thirds of the state legislatures call on Congress to hold a constitutional convention, and then three-fourths of the state legislatures approve the amendment.

Or finally, two-thirds of the state legislatures call on Congress to hold a constitutional convention, and then three-fourths of the states approve the amendment by holding their own ratifying conventions.

The president says his lawyers have told him he can change it simply by executive order but that will face huge legal challenges.

Get the latest stories and videos about President Trump here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentPresident Donald Trumpsecond amendmentdonald trumpcitizenshipimmigrationWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump claims he can end birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
Leaders from free speech movement rally students at UC Berkeley to vote
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
More Politics
Top Stories
Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger found dead in prison
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
3 siblings fatally struck at Indiana school bus stop
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
Australian divers hold underwater pumpkin carving competition
Show More
Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
CHP officer involved in pursuit, crash on WB I-580 in Dublin
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
More News