2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 2

In the November election , California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 2.Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Legislative statute.A "Yes" vote allows the State to spend Proposition 63 (known as the Mental Health Services Act) tax revenue on $2 Billion in bonds for housing people in need of mental health services.In 2004, California voters passed Proposition 63. It levied an additional 1% tax on incomes above $1 Million to finance mental health programs.Usually revenue bonds do *not* require the approval of voters to take effect. However, because Proposition 2 asks to spend revenue from an existing ballot measure, Proposition 63, it must go before voters.Proposition 2 received 35 votes (20 needed) in the State Assembly and 72 (41 needed) in the State Senate before Governor Brown signed a bill to make it a ballot measure.Chan Zuckerberg Advocacy, Members' Voice of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, Mid-Peninsula Housing Corporation.*National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Contra Costa authored the official argument against Proposition 2. That organization call Proposition 2 "The Bureaucrat and Developer Enrichment Act."Money would come from the existing "Millionaire's Tax" as opposed to the wider revenue stream affecting all taxpayers.