2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 2.

PROPOSITION 2:

Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Legislative statute.

SUMMARY:

A "Yes" vote allows the State to spend Proposition 63 (known as the Mental Health Services Act) tax revenue on $2 Billion in bonds for housing people in need of mental health services.

BACKGROUND ON MILLIONAIRE'S TAX:

In 2004, California voters passed Proposition 63. It levied an additional 1% tax on incomes above $1 Million to finance mental health programs.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Usually revenue bonds do *not* require the approval of voters to take effect. However, because Proposition 2 asks to spend revenue from an existing ballot measure, Proposition 63, it must go before voters.

Proposition 2 received 35 votes (20 needed) in the State Assembly and 72 (41 needed) in the State Senate before Governor Brown signed a bill to make it a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

Chan Zuckerberg Advocacy, Members' Voice of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, Mid-Peninsula Housing Corporation.*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Contra Costa authored the official argument against Proposition 2. That organization call Proposition 2 "The Bureaucrat and Developer Enrichment Act."

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Money would come from the existing "Millionaire's Tax" as opposed to the wider revenue stream affecting all taxpayers.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018Sacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
More 2018-election
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
What is a cloture vote?
More Politics
Top Stories
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Senate passes procedural vote on Brett Kavanaugh
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
Show More
Marriott workers in Oakland join thousands on strike in Bay Area
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
More News