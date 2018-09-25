SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 6.
PROPOSITION 6:
Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Initiative constitutional amendment.
SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote would repeal 2017 increases to fuel taxes and vehicle fees, including the Road Repair and Accountability Act. It would also require voter approval for California lawmakers to impose increase, or extend fuel taxes or vehicle fees in the future.
Currently, raising fuel taxes and vehicle fees requires a 2/3 vote of both the State Assembly and Senate. Gasoline taxes increased by .12 per gallon in January 2018.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
The backers of Proposition 6 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.
MAJOR BACKERS:
California Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield, Majority Leader), Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox (R)*
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
Gov. Jerry Brown (D), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Democratic Party, California Chamber of Commerce, Rebuild California Committee, Members' Vote of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California*
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
Passage of Proposition 6 would reduce California's tax revenues by an estimated $ 2.9 Billion in 2018-19 and by $ 4.9 Billion in 2020-21. This means less money to spend on repairing state highways, local streets, and mass transit.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.