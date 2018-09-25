2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 6: Gasoline tax repeal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 6.

PROPOSITION 6:

Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Initiative constitutional amendment.

SUMMARY:

A "YES" vote would repeal 2017 increases to fuel taxes and vehicle fees, including the Road Repair and Accountability Act. It would also require voter approval for California lawmakers to impose increase, or extend fuel taxes or vehicle fees in the future.

Currently, raising fuel taxes and vehicle fees requires a 2/3 vote of both the State Assembly and Senate. Gasoline taxes increased by .12 per gallon in January 2018.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

The backers of Proposition 6 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield, Majority Leader), Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox (R)*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

Gov. Jerry Brown (D), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Democratic Party, California Chamber of Commerce, Rebuild California Committee, Members' Vote of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California*

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Passage of Proposition 6 would reduce California's tax revenues by an estimated $ 2.9 Billion in 2018-19 and by $ 4.9 Billion in 2020-21. This means less money to spend on repairing state highways, local streets, and mass transit.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018Sacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 1
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
More 2018-election
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 1
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SF's Salesforce Transit Center shut down after fissure found in steel beam
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Salesforce's Dreamforce conference brings thousands to San Francisco
Air Canada issues new report on dramatic 2017 near miss at SFO
Bill Cosby's wife claims 'falsified evidence' used to win conviction against him
Firefighters save birthday party after child's friends cancel
BART official proposes adding civilian safety ambassadors
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Show More
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years for sexual assault
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Modesto boy allegedly abducted by father found safe in Dublin
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
More News