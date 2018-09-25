2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8: Dialysis clinics' revenue limits and required refunds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 8.

PROPOSITION 8:

Authorizes bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Legislative statute.

SUMMARY:

A "YES" votes supports requiring kidney dialysis clinics to refund to patients or their insurance providers any revenue above 115% of the cost of direct patent care and healthcare improvements. Backers believe it would incentivize clinics to invest in facility improvements and worker training.

Some analysts see Prop. 8 as the latest fight in the battle for SEIU to unionize workers at California's two, largest dialysis providers, DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Supporters of Prop. 8 collected enough signatures of registered voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), California Labor Federation, United Healthcare Workers West (Part of SEIU)

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

California Medical Association, National Kidney Foundation, DaVita Dialysis, American Renal Management LLC

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State and Local Governments could save millions per year in reduced patient care costs. State could face a higher cost of ensuring compliance with the law. This could be offset by higher licensing fees.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018Sacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 1
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 6
More 2018-election
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 1
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 6
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SF's Salesforce Transit Center shut down after fissure found in steel beam
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Salesforce's Dreamforce conference brings thousands to San Francisco
Air Canada issues new report on dramatic 2017 near miss at SFO
Bill Cosby's wife claims 'falsified evidence' used to win conviction against him
Firefighters save birthday party after child's friends cancel
BART official proposes adding civilian safety ambassadors
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Show More
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years for sexual assault
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Modesto boy allegedly abducted by father found safe in Dublin
Lawsuit claims Facebook moderators suffer PTSD from graphic content
More News