2019 Bay Area Election Results

Tonight several citywide offices are on the ballot in San Francisco.
There are no offices being contested in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.
Voters are asked to weigh in on ballot measures in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma Counties.
SAN FRANCISCO
MAYOR - 62,141 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Joel H. Ventresca - 4,259
Wilma Pang - 1,541
Robert L. Jordan,Jr. - 945
Ellen Lee Zhou - 10,431
London N. Breed* - 41,921
Write-In - 0
*Incumbent
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS -- DISTRICT 5 - 6,733 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 54 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Ryan Lam - 431
Dean Preston - 2,776
Nomvula O'Meara - 93
Vallie Brown* - 3,433
Write-In - 0
*Incumbent
CITY ATTORNEY - 54,026 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Dennis J. Herrera* - 54,024
Write-In - 2
*Incumbent
DISTRICT ATTORNEY - 63,864 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Suzy Loftus* - 19,963
Leif Dautch - 11,497
Nancy Tung - 16,124
Chesa Boudin - 16,278
Write-In -2
*Appointed Incumbent
PUBLIC DEFENDER - 52,556 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Manohar "Mano" Raju* - 52,553
Write-In - 3
*Appointed Incumbent
SHERIFF - Total Votes - 51,434 %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Paul Miyamoto - 51,434
Write-In - 0
TREASURER - Total Votes - 52,699 %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)
Jose Cisneros* - 51,698
Write-In - 1
*Incumbent
PROPOSITION A - 67,780 Total Votes - %
1 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Affordable Housing Bonds
Yes - 63.34%
'No - 33.93%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
PROPOSITION B - 65,696 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Department of Disability and Aging Services
Yes - 69.29%
No - 24.99%
PROPOSITION C - 67,963 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Regulating Vaping Products & E-Cigarettes
Yes - 21.08%
No - 76.46%
PROPOSITION D - 67,704 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Ridesharing Service Business Tax
Yes - 61.7%
No - 35.47%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
PROPOSITION E - 67,110 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Affordable Housing Zoning Changes
Yes - 68.67%
No - 27.64%
PROPOSITION F - 66,451 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 474 Reporting
Campaign Contribution Limits & Ad Disclaimers
Yes - 72.36%
No - 23%
ALAMEDA COUNTY
DUBLIN USD GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER AREA 3 - 500 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 3 Reporting
NP - Catherine Kuo - 78%
NP - Malcolm Norrington - 22%
MEASURE G - 3,088 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 9 Reporting
Piedmont Unified School District Parcel Tax Extension
Yes - 80.93%
No - 19.07%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE H - 3,080 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Affordable Housing Bonds
Yes - 72.79%
No - 27.21%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
MEASURE L - 10,166 Total Votes - 28.59%
0 Precincts of 43 Reporting
Brentwood Zoning
Yes - 29.58%
No - 70.27%
MEASURE H - 3,658 Total Votes - 22.41%
0 Precincts of 15 Reporting
El Cerrito Parcel Tax Extension
Yes - 78.05%
No - 21.71%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MARIN COUNTY
FAIRFAX TOWN COUNCIL - 815 Total Votes - 14.35%
Vote for 2
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Cindy Swift - 33.03%
Stephanie Hellman - 29.52%
Renee L. Goddard* - 37.45%
*Incumbent
NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 1 - 1,461 Total Votes - 20.02%
0 Precincts of 8 Reporting
Susan Wernick - 56.23%
Jim Petray - 43.77%
NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 3 - 1,180 Total Votes - 18.08%
0 Precincts of 7 Reporting
Eric Lucan* - 78.89%
Kevin Morrison - 21.11%
*Incumbent
NOVATO CITY COUNCIL -- DISTRICT 5 - 1.093 Total Votes - 21.12%
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Amy Peele - 51.61%
Marie K. Hoch - 43.04%
Melissa Galliani - 5.35%
SAN ANSELMO TOWN COUNCIL - 1,407 Total Votes - 15.56%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Vote for 2:
Kim Pipkin - 25.52%
Tom King - 8.78%
Ford Greene* - 31.21%
Steve Burdo - 34.49%
MEASURE E - 2,462 Total Votes - 25.21%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
Reed Union School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 73.36%
No - 26.64%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE F - 815 Total Votes - 14.35%
0 Precincts of 5 Reporting
Fairfax Municipal Services Parcel Tax
Yes - 74.48%
No - 25.22%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE M - 1,407 Total Votes - 15.56%
0 Precincts of 6 Reporting
San Anselmo Memorial Park Parcel Tax
Yes - 28.97%
No - 71.03%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
SAN MATEO COUNTY
City of Brisbane Council Member - 905 Total Votes - %
Madison Davis - 50.27%
Terry O'Connell - 49.73%
City of Burlingame Council Member - 8,144 Total Votes - %
Emily Beach - 38.64%
Donna Colson - 37.13%
Mike Dunham - 24.23%
City of San Bruno Council Member - 9,183 Total Votes - %
Linda Mason - 28.66%
Marty Medina - 27.71%
Stephan A Marshall - 22.14%
Irene O'Connell - 21.49%
San Mateo- Foster City School District Governing Board Member - 20,795 Total Votes - %
Alison Proctor - 35.39%
Ken Chin - 32.96%
Annie Tsai - 31.65%
MEASURE B - 622 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Hotel Tax
Yes - 68.17%
No - 31.83%
MEASURE C - 624 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Liquid Storage Business Tax
Yes - 82.21%
No - 17.79%
MEASURE E - 618 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 4 Reporting
Brisbane Cannabis Business Tax
Yes - 79.45%
No - 20.55%
MEASURE G - 5,231 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 35 Reporting
San Bruno Business Tax
Yes - 61.59%
No - 38.41%
MEASURE H - 13,059 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 103 Reporting
Redwood City School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 65.36%
No - 34.64%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE I - 5,523 Total Votes - %
0 Precincts of 31 Reporting
Cabrillo School District Parcel Tax
Yes - 74.07%
No - 25.93%
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
SONOMA COUNTY
MEASURE B - 4,330 Total Votes - %1
11 Precincts of 22 Reporting
Rohnert Park Urban Growth Limits
Yes - 3,932
No - 398
MEASURE C - 498 Total Votes - %
7 Precincts of 8 Reporting
Occidential Community Service Parcel Tax
Yes - 401
No - 97
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE D - 331 Total Votes - %
2 Precincts of 3 Reporting
Bodega Bay Fire District Spending Limit
Yes - 310
No - 21
MEASURE E - 2,958 Total Votes - %
14 Precincts of 24 Reporting
Gold Ridge Fire District Parcel Tax
Yes - 1,981
No - 977
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage
MEASURE F - 1,343 Total Votes - %
10 Precincts of 14 Reporting
Graton Fire District Parcel Tax
Yes - 987
No - 356
Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage