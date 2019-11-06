2019 Bay Area Election Results

SAN FRANCISCO

ALAMEDA COUNTY

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

MARIN COUNTY

SAN MATEO COUNTY

SONOMA COUNTY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here is a look at election results from races being contested around the Bay Area.Tonight several citywide offices are on the ballot in San Francisco.There are no offices being contested in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.Voters are asked to weigh in on ballot measures in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Sonoma Counties.0 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Joel H. Ventresca - 4,259Wilma Pang - 1,541Robert L. Jordan,Jr. - 945Ellen Lee Zhou - 10,431London N. Breed* - 41,921Write-In - 00 Precincts of 54 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Ryan Lam - 431Dean Preston - 2,776Nomvula O'Meara - 93Vallie Brown* - 3,433Write-In - 00 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Dennis J. Herrera* - 54,024Write-In - 20 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Suzy Loftus* - 19,963Leif Dautch - 11,497Nancy Tung - 16,124Chesa Boudin - 16,278Write-In -20 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Manohar "Mano" Raju* - 52,553Write-In - 30 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Paul Miyamoto - 51,434Write-In - 00 Precincts of 474 Reporting (Ranked-Choice Voting)Jose Cisneros* - 51,698Write-In - 11 Precincts of 474 ReportingAffordable Housing BondsYes - 63.34%'No - 33.93%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 474 ReportingDepartment of Disability and Aging ServicesYes - 69.29%No - 24.99%0 Precincts of 474 ReportingRegulating Vaping Products & E-CigarettesYes - 21.08%No - 76.46%0 Precincts of 474 ReportingRidesharing Service Business TaxYes - 61.7%No - 35.47%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 474 ReportingAffordable Housing Zoning ChangesYes - 68.67%No - 27.64%0 Precincts of 474 ReportingCampaign Contribution Limits & Ad DisclaimersYes - 72.36%No - 23%0 Precincts of 3 ReportingNP - Catherine Kuo - 78%NP - Malcolm Norrington - 22%0 Precincts of 9 ReportingPiedmont Unified School District Parcel Tax ExtensionYes - 80.93%No - 19.07%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 6 ReportingAffordable Housing BondsYes - 72.79%No - 27.21%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 43 ReportingBrentwood ZoningYes - 29.58%No - 70.27%0 Precincts of 15 ReportingEl Cerrito Parcel Tax ExtensionYes - 78.05%No - 21.71%Requires a 2/3 Majority For PassageVote for 20 Precincts of 5 ReportingCindy Swift - 33.03%Stephanie Hellman - 29.52%Renee L. Goddard* - 37.45%0 Precincts of 8 ReportingSusan Wernick - 56.23%Jim Petray - 43.77%0 Precincts of 7 ReportingEric Lucan* - 78.89%Kevin Morrison - 21.11%0 Precincts of 5 ReportingAmy Peele - 51.61%Marie K. Hoch - 43.04%Melissa Galliani - 5.35%0 Precincts of 6 ReportingVote for 2:Kim Pipkin - 25.52%Tom King - 8.78%Ford Greene* - 31.21%Steve Burdo - 34.49%0 Precincts of 6 ReportingReed Union School District Parcel TaxYes - 73.36%No - 26.64%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 5 ReportingFairfax Municipal Services Parcel TaxYes - 74.48%No - 25.22%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 6 ReportingSan Anselmo Memorial Park Parcel TaxYes - 28.97%No - 71.03%Requires a 2/3 Majority For PassageMadison Davis - 50.27%Terry O'Connell - 49.73%Emily Beach - 38.64%Donna Colson - 37.13%Mike Dunham - 24.23%Linda Mason - 28.66%Marty Medina - 27.71%Stephan A Marshall - 22.14%Irene O'Connell - 21.49%Alison Proctor - 35.39%Ken Chin - 32.96%Annie Tsai - 31.65%0 Precincts of 4 ReportingBrisbane Hotel TaxYes - 68.17%No - 31.83%0 Precincts of 4 ReportingBrisbane Liquid Storage Business TaxYes - 82.21%No - 17.79%0 Precincts of 4 ReportingBrisbane Cannabis Business TaxYes - 79.45%No - 20.55%0 Precincts of 35 ReportingSan Bruno Business TaxYes - 61.59%No - 38.41%0 Precincts of 103 ReportingRedwood City School District Parcel TaxYes - 65.36%No - 34.64%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage0 Precincts of 31 ReportingCabrillo School District Parcel TaxYes - 74.07%No - 25.93%Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage11 Precincts of 22 ReportingRohnert Park Urban Growth LimitsYes - 3,932No - 3987 Precincts of 8 ReportingOccidential Community Service Parcel TaxYes - 401No - 97Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage2 Precincts of 3 ReportingBodega Bay Fire District Spending LimitYes - 310No - 2114 Precincts of 24 ReportingGold Ridge Fire District Parcel TaxYes - 1,981No - 977Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage10 Precincts of 14 ReportingGraton Fire District Parcel TaxYes - 987No - 356Requires a 2/3 Majority For Passage