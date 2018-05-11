AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a 'big mistake'

NEW YORK --AT&T is saying that the hiring of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was a big mistake.
In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, CEO Randall Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.
The company says Cohen approached them following the 2016 election.
The one-year contract paid Cohen $50,000 per month.