POLITICS

AT&T CEO calls hiring of Michael Cohen a 'big mistake'

EMBED </>More Videos

AT&T paid President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen $50,000 per month for consulting and advisory services and added that hiring him was a 'serious misjudgment.'

NEW YORK --
AT&T is saying that the hiring of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was a big mistake.

In an internal memo to employees, obtained by The Associated Press, CEO Randall Stephenson called the hiring a "serious misjudgment,'" and said that the company's chief lobbyist in Washington is leaving.

RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?
EMBED More News Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer.


The company says Cohen approached them following the 2016 election.

The one-year contract paid Cohen $50,000 per month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpAT&TWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News