'We will not cooperate with ICE': Bay Area cities brace for possible immigration raids Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some Bay Area cities are bracing for possible raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this weekend, which could round up hundreds of undocumented migrants families.Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin told a crowd at a city-sponsored rally his community is ready to protect undocumented residents from ICE enforcement."Were a proud sanctuary city, our police do not cooperate with an ICE enforcement action," said Arreguin.Other officials said know your rights."When an ICE agent comes to your door, you're not required to open the door unless they have a warrant signed by a judge," said Berkeley City Council member Rashi Kersarwani.Carolina Martinez says her community is feeling uneasy about possible Federal raids. She works with undocumented students at Berkeley City College and remembers the fear she had when she was undocumented."If I saw police I would feel scared, I couldn't have any friends," said Martinez.At SFO, union workers said they will not be assisting ICE in any way or provide space for possible detainees."Immigrant workers run this airport and we are here to say as unionized workers we won't collaborate with ICE at SFO," said Jane Martin from SEIU United Service Workers.On Friday, the ACLU filed suit in Federal court to guarantee all detainees are able to speak with a lawyer if they wish.