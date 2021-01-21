'I hope he can help': Bay Area students watch Pres. Joe Biden's inauguration with hope, questions.

Novato teacher Libby Silvestri watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden with her third grade class.
There were lots of observations from what people wore at the even to all the American flags.
The students at Lu Sutton Elementary saw the pomp and circumstance and made a list of what stood out.
Many hoped it will bring hope and unity and a possible return to "normal" life with an end to the pandemic.
Eighth graders at Willie Brown Middle School in San Francisco have been busy on a video project, about what issues the new president needs to tackle -- from animal rights to equal pay for workers.
