joe biden

Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview

Watch President Biden's exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos in the media player below
By Ben Gittleson
DARBY, Penn. -- President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday that his message to migrants is "Don't come over."

Amid a surge of migrants and unaccompanied minors on the U.S. southern border, Stephanopoulos asked the president, "Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'?"

"Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," Biden said during the wide-ranging interview in Darby, Pennsylvania.

"Don't leave your town or city or community," he added.

The number of unaccompanied teens and children who have been taken into U.S. custody along the U.S.-Mexico border has shot up in recent weeks, as the number of migrants attempting to cross into the country increases.

MORE: Biden says New York Gov. Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms claims he committed sexual harassment.



Republicans have said Biden's moves to rescind former President Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies have encouraged migrants to come to the United States, but Biden told ABC News that "we're sending back people" who cross the border.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden: "Was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge?"

"First of all, there was a surge in the last two years," the president said. "In '19 and '20, there was a surge, as well."

Stephanopoulos noted, "This one might be worse," and Biden acknowledged, "Well, it could be."

"The idea that Joe Biden said, 'Come' -- because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I'm a nice guy," Biden said.

"Here's the deal, they're not," he said.

Biden spoke with ABC News during a visit to the Philadelphia suburbs to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law last week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniageorge stephanopoulosabc newsjoe bidenu.s. & worldborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
JOE BIDEN
Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election: Officials
The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
Haaland becomes 1st Native American to lead Cabinet department
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in latest attack on an Asian American in SF
Dr. Cody reflects on response to COVID-19 one year later
EDD misclassifies woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months
11 CA counties change tiers
San Francisco 49ers, Trent Williams agree to $138.06 million deal that makes him highest-paid OL in NFL history
Having trouble getting a vaccine appointment? Here's why
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Show More
Investigation underway after Hayward officers shoot, kill man
Arrest made in attempted SF carjacking of older woman
Injured Klay Thompson finds motivation from fan's letter
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
More TOP STORIES News