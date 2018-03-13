PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Bill would punish California companies that help build the border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls." If a California company opts to contract or subcontract the wall along the U.S. Mexico border, the San Francisco Democrat wants to deny them state tax breaks. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California Assemblyman Phil Ting says the state "should build bridges, not walls." If a California company opts to contract or subcontract the wall along the U.S. Mexico border, the San Francisco Democrat wants to deny them state tax breaks. He has introduced legislation.

"If you want to be part of the building of that wall you can't access any of our tax breaks or incentives."

RELATED: Trump inspects border wall designs speaks to Marines in San Diego

Ting says more than 375 firms nationwide have expressed interest in working on the wall. the Tax breaks California companies would forfeit under his legislation include a break for hiring new employees and a credit for buying manufacturing and research equipment.

It's the latest effort by opponents to halt what the President describes as his "big beautiful border wall."

Republican strategist and RNC member Harmeet Dhillon calls the bill a stunt. "I'm sure there will be more than enough companies outside California willing to bid on and build the wall, so it's empty rhetoric and all its doing is denying California employees and corporations the ability to earn a gainful living in a legal way."

RELATED: Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion

Ting says Mexico is California's biggest trading partner to the tune of 25 billion a year.. he says the border wall could "spur market instability" throughout California's economy. Still, he expects a challenge at the State Capitol, particularly from business groups.

He expects his bill to be heard in committee next month.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformmexicanhispaniclawscalifornia legislationrepublicansdemocratsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump inspects border wall designs, speaks to Marines in San Diego
'I say pay it' to get deal for 'Dreamers': Democrat says of Trump's border wall
Companies chosen to build border wall prototypes
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
Judge, once berated by Trump, rules in favor of border wall waivers
Federal judge sides with president on border wall challenge
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News