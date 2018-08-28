CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial

Gov. Jerry Brown hands a copy of a bill to end bail he signed to state Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, during a signing ceremony, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California will become the first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill signed Tuesday will replace bail with a risk-assessment system, although it's still unclear how the system will work. It will go into effect in January 1, 2020, according to a press release.

Brown's signature gives the state's Judicial Council broad authority to reshape pretrial detention policies.

Each county will use the council's framework as a basis to set its own procedures for deciding whom to release before trial.

Most suspects arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors will be released within 12 hours of being booked under the new law. Those facing serious, violent felonies will not be eligible for pretrial release.

Opponents of the legislation say it gives judges too much power. Some worry dangerous people will go free and won't return for trial.

Supporters say the change will end the unfair practice of imprisoning people simply because they are poor.

For the full text of the law signed today, visit this page.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownbailoutprisonjailcalifornia legislationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
Man behind plan to split California in 3 appeals to Supreme Court
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF hold rally
More california legislation
POLITICS
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Bay Area priest to speak at Sen. John McCain's memorial service
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
More Politics
Top Stories
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site
Show More
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
More News