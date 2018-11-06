2018-ELECTION

California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur

EMBED </>More Videos

California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom cast his vote in Larkspur on Election Day.

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) --
California's gubernatorial candidates Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and John Cox are making their final pushes across the state.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

Newsom voted in Larkspur with his family. He held his final event in San Francisco on Monday.

Governor Jerry Brown and Senator Kamala Harris were there to show support. Newsom is strongly favored in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox

He has pledged to continue the combative stance toward President Donald Trump and push for universal health care.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsvote 2018John CoxSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate John Cox
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018-ELECTION
Santa Clara County breaks voting records heading into Election Day
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Why the NBA community has gotten serious about getting out the vote
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Santa Clara County breaks voting records heading into Election Day
More Politics
Top Stories
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Fire at Brisbane recycling center prompts smoke warning for SF residents
Man killed in shooting at detox center in San Rafael ID'd
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Accuweather Election Day Forecast: Cooler start, sunny afternoon
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
6 arrested in suspected plot to attack French leader Macron
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Show More
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Ranked-choice voting explained
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
More News