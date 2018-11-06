California's gubernatorial candidates Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and John Cox are making their final pushes across the state.Newsom voted in Larkspur with his family. He held his final event in San Francisco on Monday.Governor Jerry Brown and Senator Kamala Harris were there to show support. Newsom is strongly favored in a state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters.He has pledged to continue the combative stance toward President Donald Trump and push for universal health care.