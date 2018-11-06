Californians have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed more rent control to ease the state's housing crisis.Proposition 10 is losing by a wide margin Tuesday.The measure was one of the highest-profile and most expensive issues on the ballot as California faces a massive housing shortage.It would have overturned a state law limiting rent control on apartments built after 1995, single-family homes and condominiums. It also would have allowed local laws restricting what landlords can charge new tenants.Opponents argue Proposition 10 would have decreased housing supply by reducing developers' incentive to build. Supporters say allowing more rent control would protect people from being priced out of their homes.The AIDS Healthcare Foundation funded the pro-Proposition 10 effort. The real estate industry funded the opposition campaign.