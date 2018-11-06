VOTE 2018

California voters reject Prop 6 plan to repeal fuel tax hike

California voters have rejected a proposal to repeal a gasoline tax increase that was passed by the Legislature to fund road and transportation projects. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California voters have rejected a proposal to repeal a gasoline tax increase that was passed by the Legislature to fund road and transportation projects.

Proposition 6 failed Tuesday after Democrats campaigned to preserve $5 billion a year to fix roads and improve transit.

The Republican-backed initiative sought to repeal increases in fuel taxes and vehicle fees that are expected to fund $52 billion in transportation projects over a decade. It also would have required voter approval for future gas tax hikes.

GOP officials argued that California has grown too expensive and state lawmakers should spend money more wisely. They hoped the measure would drive Republican turnout in contested state and congressional races.

Democrats and construction industry and union leaders maintained the revenues are vital to upgrade California's crumbling roads and bridges.

