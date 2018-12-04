POLITICS

City Council meeting in San Jose cleared out by police after protest over Google land sale

Police have cleared out the City Council chambers after protesters interrupted the debate over the sale of land to Google. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have cleared out the City Council chambers after protesters interrupted the debate over the sale of land to Google.

About eight protesters have chained themselves to their chairs and police are bringing in bolt cutters.

An aide to the Mayor tells ABC7 News the Council does plan to reconvene tonight to take a vote on the land sale.

