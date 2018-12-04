City Council meeting in San Jose cleared out by police after protest over Google land sale

People continue to line up for public comment at San Jose City Hall. Council is expected to approve a major land sale to Google for a mixed use development in the Downtown area... that’s been getting mixed reaction in the community for months pic.twitter.com/CDUxxZLPPl — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

Mayor San Liccardo has asked police to escort disruptors - who shout or clap - to be escorted out of council chambers in order to “make sure everybody is heard” during public comment about sale of San Jose land to Google pic.twitter.com/ASGlzZX848 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

San Jose PD just made the decision to clear everyone out the council chambers after continued disruptions over the Google land sale. Police are escorting everyone up and out of the room. Unclear how/if the vote and meeting will continue. pic.twitter.com/5vMGipFX8R — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

I’m told the remaining disruptors are chained to the seats here in council chambers. Watch until end of the video - police have bolt cutters ready. #Google #SanJose pic.twitter.com/viBPehtwiM — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

Police cut the chains on protestors with bolt cutters, arrest them and lead them out of council chambers pic.twitter.com/gw3ZxMqQnn — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

You can see the silver chains the protestors used to anchor themselves to the seats in council chambers. I counted at least 20 police officers to handle the un-chaining and arrest of remaining 8 demonstrators pic.twitter.com/JJE8QxI4V7 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

8 people who police unchained in council chambers have been arrested and will be booked at Santa Clara County Jail for “disrupting a public meeting”... a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/UFCYEs2KvP — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) December 5, 2018

