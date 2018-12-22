GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Closed? Bay Area tourists, locals react to partial government shutdown

The partial government shutdown is hitting tourism-heavy cities like San Francisco hard as national parks close their gates during a holiday weekend. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The partial government shutdown is giving Bay Area tourists and locals the holiday gift they never wanted -- being shut out from their favorite attractions and landmarks.

Natalie Mulay was hoping for a bike ride to Fort Point with her sister visiting from out of town. But what she got was a closed barricade of disappointment.

"We planned to take my sister's boyfriend to the bridge, now we can't. It's surprising and too bad, a real bummer," said Mulay.

"It's a real shame, I don't understand why this is happening," said Nick, visiting from Cleveland.



Blame the partial government shutdown that's forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.

Shuttles to Muir Woods were running, the park remained open and accessible to visitors because the park gets some of its funding from other sources.

Daytime tours to Alcatraz were also going but evening and ranger lead tours of the rock were canceled due to the government shutdown.

The Hyde Street Pier Maritime Museum was locked up tight -- no ship tours Saturday.

The Ober family from Utah made this the first stop on their vacation

"We were excited to see the ships. I guess we'll try it again another time," said Marjann Ober.

Seven hundreds thousand federal employees are potentially impacted by the partial shutdown, some are working without getting paid.

"Our workers could never go without a paycheck especially during the holidays, it's outrageous they're now being forced to go without," said Jacque Simon from the American Federation of Government Employees.

Some blame Washington for putting the brakes on their Christmas vacations.

"It's all trickling down, the tourist economy, families, it's infuriating," said tourist Angeline Young.

The National Park Service says people who had their Alcatraz tours canceled will receive a refund.

