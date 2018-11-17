POLITICS

Andrew Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum gives his concession speech Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Democrat Andrew Gillum says he is ending his hard-fought race for Florida governor and has congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum posted a live video on Facebook on Saturday afternoon in which he congratulated DeSantis. Gillum had conceded to DeSantis on election night, but retracted it after the margin between the two candidates narrowed. The race went to a legally required recount, but after an initial machine recount DeSantis still led Gillum by more than 30,000 votes.


Gillum, who is Tallahassee's mayor, isn't saying what he plans to do next.

"Stay tuned," he said in his brief remarks. Nonetheless, Gillum says he will remain politically active, adding "the fight for Florida continues."

Gillum's announcement came hours after President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Gillum will be a "strong Democrat warrior" and a "force to reckon with."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & world2018-electionfloridavote 2018democratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
POLITICS
Camp Fire: Containment grows to 55 percent in 148,000 acre blaze
Local officials preparing for Saturday's Presidential visit
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Judge: White House must reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump visits California as Camp Fire death toll hits 71
7 places to escape the Bay Area's bad air quality this weekend
Camp Fire: Containment grows to 55 percent in 148,000 acre blaze
Camp Fire smoke forces Bay Area tourist attractions to close
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival
Boy Scouts stepping up this holiday season to help victims of California wildfires
Show More
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Accuweather Forecast: Fog, smoke, haze
Crowdsourced air monitoring data showing alarming numbers
Hundreds of fire victims look for FEMA help at Chico Mall
More News