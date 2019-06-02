14 presidential candidates converge in San Francisco for California Democratic convention

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A blue wave hit San Francisco, as thousands of Democrats gathered for the state convention.More than a dozen Democratic candidates running for president were there to bring their message to the party faithful.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied the Democratic troops, who were about 5,000 strong in attendance and hoping to take back the White House in 2020."My first concern, who can beat Trump? Second, who would be the best president?" said convention delegate Mike Johnston.Mayor Pete Buttigieg says the party needs new ideas and strategy."But he wins if we look like defenders of the system, he wins if it's more of the same," said Buttigieg.Others like candidate Kristen Gilibrand took it further."Our president is a coward," said Gillibrand.Senator Kamala Harris rallied the crowd calling for the impeachment of the president."We need to begin impeachment proceedings, and we need a new commander in chief," said Harris.Political analysts say it's still unclear which candidate will rise above the rest."While conventional wisdom may dictate Harris in the lead, a hometown favorite, the field is open. Candidates are making an appeal to the base to help swing the primary," said Politico writer Jeremy White.Absent from the convoy of candidates was Joe Biden.Convention officials say the former Vice President declined an invitation to speak.Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak on Sunday.