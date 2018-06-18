IMMIGRATION

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says migrant children are being treated humanely

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke about the immigrant family separation crisis during a press briefing on Monday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she hasn't heard newly released audio of crying children who have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But she says the children are not being treated inhumanely.

Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen says the issue has been growing for years and is the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

Nearly 2,000 minors have been separated from their families in the past six weeks, since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing the border illegally will be prosecuted. Children can't go to jail with their parents, so they are separated.

Nielsen says the government has high standards for detention centers and the children are well cared for. She says loopholes in the laws need to be closed so families can stay together.

AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at US Customs and Border Protection facility

