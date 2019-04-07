East Oakland residents demand new deal to address 'dire conditions' in neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- East Oakland community members on Saturday demanded city officials give them a new deal to address what they call dire conditions in their neighborhood.The group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment led two councilmembers on a tour of East Oakland neighborhoods.They pointed out major quality of life issues they said the city has neglected.That includes terrible pavement, out of control public dumping and schools that are in danger of closing.Councilman Loren Taylor, who represents part of East Oakland, says he hears those concerns.'Whether it's paving with the upcoming paving plan whether it's our budget whether it's how we deploy our policies and resources. We have to make sure we are being equitable," he said. "The group says a new deal in the city's next two-year budget would help address many of these issues.