building a better bay area

East Oakland residents demand new deal to address 'dire conditions' in neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- East Oakland community members on Saturday demanded city officials give them a new deal to address what they call dire conditions in their neighborhood.

The group Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment led two councilmembers on a tour of East Oakland neighborhoods.

They pointed out major quality of life issues they said the city has neglected.

That includes terrible pavement, out of control public dumping and schools that are in danger of closing.

Councilman Loren Taylor, who represents part of East Oakland, says he hears those concerns.

'Whether it's paving with the upcoming paving plan whether it's our budget whether it's how we deploy our policies and resources. We have to make sure we are being equitable," he said. "

The group says a new deal in the city's next two-year budget would help address many of these issues.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos that are a part of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area efforts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklandbuilding a better bay areagarbageschooldumpingschool closuresroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News