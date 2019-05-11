ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: One-on-one with Kamala Harris: Breaking up Facebook, criminal justice reform and 'Momala'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a one-on-one exclusive interview with ABC7, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris stopped short of endorsing a plan to break up Facebook, a move that the tech giant's co-founder proposed this week citing Mark Zuckerberg's "unprecedented" power."Look, I think there is no question, and I have long history of working on these issues, that there have to be priorities around what we want in terms of encouraging innovation from technology, but we also have to come down hard on what have been violations of people's privacy," the California senator said when asked if she agrees with Chris Hughes' proposal outlined in the New York Times."I believe there needs to be better regulations of the tech companies and I am all for a process and would run an administration that would do that."Although Harris did call for stricter regulations for tech companies, when pressed two additional times about breaking up Facebook-a move her challenge Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed-Harris did not say."I think we have to look at what we have to do to really look at the issue of privacy and take seriously the issue of privacy, and I am all for stronger regulation of technology companies," she responded.Chris Hughes wrote in the New York Times Thursday that Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and that it's time for regulators to break up Facebook. The move comes as Facebook is under increased scrutiny for a series of data privacy scandals.In the interview with Harris, ABC7 also spoke about a range of topics, including the state of her campaign, her record on criminal justice reform and being "Momala."Asked about how she grades her performance on the campaign trail so far, Harris kept positive despite stagnating polls."I think we're doing great. I have to tell you, I'm really enjoying this process, not sure what it says about my personality," she said, "But I've always thought, and said at campaigns, you meet the angels walking among us. You meet the people you might not otherwise meet doing amazing things in their community."Harris-who is currently polling at 8% among Democratic voters, according to the most recent Quinnipiac poll-brushed off concerns about growing enthusiasm in California for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg."I think he's great. I like him. I like him. I've talked to him," Harris said of Buttigieg. "Listen, the more the merrier. I've been saying to everyone who jumps in, 'Hey, come in, the water is warm."Harris' record on criminal justice reform has come under scrutiny. We asked her if her new proposal to increase salaries and funding for public defenders is a way to appease her critics."The recent proposals I have are part of a life and career of what we need to do to reform the criminal justice system," she said, "And I frankly believe when you have known the system from the inside as I have, you are are uniquely able to...talk about what is necessary and actually implement what is necessary for reform."Harris also spoke about being called "Momala" by her two step-children."Listen, I consider it a blessing, a great blessing to be able to have two young people in my life who I love and who love me and they call me 'Momala,'" she said.Asked how that role shapes her policies and how she governs, she said it has helped give her a greater understanding "that the world is bigger than ourselves.""And that's how I think about the work that I have done and the work I intend to do," she added, "As president of the United States."