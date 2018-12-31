GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year. (Shutterstock Photo)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Federal workers are suing the Trump administration over the government shutdown.

RELATED: Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown

One of the largest unions representing federal workers has hired a law firm out of Washington to protest the estimated 420,000 federal workers who are being required to work without pay.

Federal rules mean all annual leave such as vacation and sick time are canceled during a shutdown for employees deemed essential. That included airline security officials and prison guards, who are typically given back pay if Congress approves it.

Find more stories on the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdownborder wallimmigrationimmigration reformdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicanscongresscoast guarddepartment of homeland securityTSAair travellawsuitWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government
Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard
Government shutdown by the numbers
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
OPD on high alert for impaired drivers, gunfire on New Year's Eve
1 person dies after boat capsizes near Sausalito
Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl
Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government
Wind Advisory issued for the Bay Area on New Year's Eve
SF emergency teams prepped for busy New Year's Eve
Get free tickets to Imagine Dragons CFP halftime show on Treasure Island
Show More
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
Texas man saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
More News