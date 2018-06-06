2018-ELECTION

Gavin Newsom greets supporters in San Francisco day after primary win

EMBED </>More Videos

Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance since coming in first in the primary election for California's Governor. (KGO-TV)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance Wednesday since coming in first in the primary election for California's governor.

RELATED: Roundup of 2018 California primary election results

A smiling Newsom, accompanied by his wife, greeted supporters outside the San Francisco Ferry Building at lunchtime, shaking hands and accepting applause. The crowd then moved inside the Ferry Building, where Newsom answered questions for several minutes on wide-ranging topics.

On the issue of homelessness, Newsom said the next governor "needs to commit themselves to addressing that issue."

VIDEO: Newsom walks out to Tupac after CA primary win
EMBED More News Videos

Gavin Newsom spoke in San Francisco following his California Primary win. Here's a look at his speech.



Newsom says he "wants to build on Governor Jerry Brown's legacy of fiscal discipline." Brown cannot run for re-election since he has served a total of four terms as California's governor.

Newsom spoke about his long support for sanctuary policies. "I know what it is and what it isn't. It's not a shield for criminal activity. Sanctuary policy is about community policing, it's about building trust, and it's about making sure that our local law enforcement doesn't become an arm of federal immigration enforcement."

RELATED: Gavin Newsom, John Cox secure California primary wins

Newsom called the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a "monument to stupidity." The wall is championed by President Trump, who endorsed Republican John Cox in the primary.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State's office has Newsom with 33 percent of the vote.

Cox is in second place with 26 percent.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Democrat and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa finished third with 14 percent.

Newsom and Cox, as the top two finishers, will advance to the General Election in November.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernor2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018primary electionvotingjerry brownCaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
VIDEO: Newsom walks out to Tupac after CA primary win
Roundup of California primary election results
Gavin Newsom, John Cox secure California primary wins
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News