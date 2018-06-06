SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance Wednesday since coming in first in the primary election for California's governor.
A smiling Newsom, accompanied by his wife, greeted supporters outside the San Francisco Ferry Building at lunchtime, shaking hands and accepting applause. The crowd then moved inside the Ferry Building, where Newsom answered questions for several minutes on wide-ranging topics.
On the issue of homelessness, Newsom said the next governor "needs to commit themselves to addressing that issue."
Newsom says he "wants to build on Governor Jerry Brown's legacy of fiscal discipline." Brown cannot run for re-election since he has served a total of four terms as California's governor.
Newsom spoke about his long support for sanctuary policies. "I know what it is and what it isn't. It's not a shield for criminal activity. Sanctuary policy is about community policing, it's about building trust, and it's about making sure that our local law enforcement doesn't become an arm of federal immigration enforcement."
Newsom called the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a "monument to stupidity." The wall is championed by President Trump, who endorsed Republican John Cox in the primary.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State's office has Newsom with 33 percent of the vote.
Cox is in second place with 26 percent.
Democrat and former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa finished third with 14 percent.
Newsom and Cox, as the top two finishers, will advance to the General Election in November.
