GEORGE H.W. BUSH

'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words

"I love you too" are George Bush's last words.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94 with his life-long friend James A. Baker at his side.

In his last moments, Bush asked, "Where are we going, Bake?"

"We're going to heaven," said Baker.

"That's where I want to go," said Bush.

His son, George W. Bush, was put on speaker phone to say goodbye. He told him that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him.

In a farewell to his son, George H.W. Bush's last words were "I love you, too."

How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston

WATCH: George Herbert Walker Bush's early life
RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

PHOTOS: Former President George HW Bush through the years
Social media reacts to the death of former President George H.W. Bush
Looking back at the life and leadership of George HW Bush

George H.W. Bush was nation's longest-living president
George HW Bush was the nation's longest living president

George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president
Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

