PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Governor Brown writes letter to President Trump day before visit to California

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Jerry Brown is inviting President Donald Trump to come to California's Central Valley while he is in the state to view border wall prototypes this week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Gov. Jerry Brown is inviting President Donald Trump to come to California's Central Valley while he is in the state to view border wall prototypes this week.

Brown extended the invitation Monday in a letter saying the president should see the state's high-speed rail construction project.


The governor says California is focusing on bridges, not walls, and adds that the project has put 1,700 people to work.

Brown's letter also cites the importance of the Golden State's economy and visits by previous presidents.

RELATED: White House confirms President Donald Trump coming to California

Trump is expected to arrive Tuesday for his first visit to California as president.

Trump's arrival will come just days after his Justice Department sued to block state laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally. Brown likened it to "an act of war."

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdacasanctuary citiesSacramentoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
White House says President Trump coming to California
Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws
US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'
VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Sessions to apologize to people of California
ICE raids and rumors paralyze San Jose communities
Hundreds of students march in San Jose to call for change in Congress
ICE confirms 232 arrests during NorCal operation
SF pouring more money to defend detained undocumented immigrants
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News