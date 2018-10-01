JERRY BROWN

Governor Brown says no to San Francisco's safe injection site plan

A needle is seen on the ground in San Francisco in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Governor Brown vetoed legislation that would have allowed San Francisco to open the nation's first supervised drug injection site.

Last month, a mock drug injection site had been set up in San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

But, Governor Brown rejected any proposals saying, "enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been a supporter of these sites as a way to address the number of deaths associated with drug overdoses.

"When they decide in that moment that they want help, where are they going to go? It happened in the middle of the night, where are they going to go?" Breed told reporters Monday.

VIDEO: Here's what a safe injection site could look like in SF
EMBED More News Videos

A model of what a safe injection site could look like is now open in San Francisco. Here's a tour of the facilities.



These sites would allow users to inject drugs under the supervision of trained medical personnel while having access to counseling.

Those who shoot up regularly say they were ready to welcome a safe site.
"Drug use is inevitable and they might as well try to make it safe for the people who do it," said a drug user who did not want to give his name.

Other countries have had some success with safe injection sites.

The College of Family Physicians of Canada published a report that found that these sites have helped lower the overdose mortality rate among users.

RELATED: Safe injection sites remain hot debate in San Francisco

Yet on the other hand, Vancouver is on track to see more people die this year from overdoses than in the previous year. That's because more people are using fentanyl, which is deemed unsafe and toxic.

Laura Thomas of the Drug Policy Alliance says these sites are actually saving lives. "If they didn't have them, the death toll would be astronomically higher. Their biggest problem is that they don't have enough capacity, not enough sites, said Thomas.

Instead, she says, they shoot up on the streets.

In the U.S. the federal government had also threatened to crack down on these sites if they moved ahead with their plans.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein recently wrote that these "injection sites destroy the surrounding community."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshealthdrugdrug addictiondrug treatmentdrugsillegal drugsheroincocainefentanyljerry brownSacramentoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JERRY BROWN
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
Jerry Brown signs nation's toughest net neutrality measure
Trump administration suing California over net neutrality law
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
More jerry brown
POLITICS
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Trump: Trade deal returns US to 'manufacturing powerhouse'
California Governor Jerry Brown signs BART housing bill into law
More Politics
Top Stories
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
ABC7's Dan Ashley helps raise money to send kids to summer camp
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue economy fare, more used cars
Show More
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
Consumer groups want phone privacy rule changes
Rain showers return to Bay Area after 4 months
Drake honors Texas teen allegedly killed by boyfriend
More News