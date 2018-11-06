VOTE 2018

Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do

A voter feeds a ballot into an Inka-Vote machine at a polling place at Malibu Bluffs Park in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A few sporadic problems were reported Tuesday morning as voters across California arrived at polling stations to cast their ballots in the midterm election.

One voter at Mar Vista's Mark Twain Junior High School in Southern California said the person at the location who had the roster with the names and addresses of registered voters had not arrived as of 9 a.m.

2018 CALIFORNIA VOTING GUIDE: What you need to know about the midterm elections

A long line formed at the polling place and voters who had their sample ballots were allowed to vote by using a provisional ballot. All other voters were asked to return to the location later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a viewer with our sister station KABC said a ballot box was jammed at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. And in Lanark Park in Canoga Park, a ballot machine was reported broken.

RELATED: California Races, Propositions: What to watch on Bay Area ballots for midterm elections

"Took forever to reboot and still wouldn't work and accept ballots," Juliet Mothershed said on Twitter. "Disappointed but will accept that the ballots will eventually be counted."

If you run into a problem at the polls, let us know on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #abc7now.


Voters who encounter problems at the polls can call the hotlines listed below and on the California Secretary of State's website for assistance.

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish
(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean
(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 20182018-electionelectionelection dayvotingmidterm electionsSan FranciscoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
Ranked-choice voting explained
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
CA VOTING GUIDE: Midterm election stories and results
Election Day to test Democratic resistance in Trump era
More vote 2018
POLITICS
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
Ranked-choice voting explained
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
CA VOTING GUIDE: Midterm election stories and results
Election Day to test Democratic resistance in Trump era
More Politics
Top Stories
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man killed in shooting at detox center in San Rafael ID'd
Fire at Brisbane recycling center prompts smoke warning for SF residents
CA VOTING GUIDE: Midterm election stories and results
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatres
LIVE UPDATES: Long lines, glitches greet voters turning out in droves
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
Show More
Accuweather Election Day Forecast: Cooler start, sunny afternoon
6 arrested in suspected plot to attack French leader Macron
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Ranked-choice voting explained
More News