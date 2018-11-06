Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do

SAN FRANCISCO --A few sporadic problems were reported Tuesday morning as voters across California arrived at polling stations to cast their ballots in the midterm election.
One voter at Mar Vista's Mark Twain Junior High School in Southern California said the person at the location who had the roster with the names and addresses of registered voters had not arrived as of 9 a.m.
A long line formed at the polling place and voters who had their sample ballots were allowed to vote by using a provisional ballot. All other voters were asked to return to the location later Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a viewer with our sister station KABC said a ballot box was jammed at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. And in Lanark Park in Canoga Park, a ballot machine was reported broken.
"Took forever to reboot and still wouldn't work and accept ballots," Juliet Mothershed said on Twitter. "Disappointed but will accept that the ballots will eventually be counted."
Voters who encounter problems at the polls can call the hotlines listed below and on the California Secretary of State's website for assistance.
(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish
(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean
(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD
