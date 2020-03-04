2020 presidential election

CA Primary 2020: Here's a live county by county look at how Californians are voting

Voters cast their ballots for the Super Tuesday primary election at a voting center in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO -- As results from Tuesday's primary election in California start to pour in, here's a look at how Californians are voting county by county.



Before the polls closed in California, Joe Biden was projected to win Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries based on analysis of the exit poll. As for Senator Bernie Sanders, ABC News announced him as the projected winner in his home state of Vermont.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has won the American Samoan caucus.

Additionally, Maine appears to be a two-person race between Biden and Bernie Sanders while Massachusetts is looking like a three-person race between Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, North Carolina and Maine Republican primaries. He is also projected to win the Republican primary in Minnesota, where he ran unopposed.

This story is developing and will be updated as more results come in.
