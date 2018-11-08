U.S. & WORLD

Journalism students react to allegedly doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta

EMBED </>More Videos

CNN's Jim Acosta sparred with President Trump at a press conference after the midterms. But it's how the White House responded that has many questioning Trump's tactics.

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
It was the exchange seen by many throughout the country: CNN's Jim Acosta trying to question President Trump after the midterms.

FULL VIDEO: President Trump spars with reporters at post-midterm election press conference

The White House accused Acosta of placing his hands on a White House intern who was trying to take away the mic. His press pass was later revoked.



Former CNN correspondent and current San Jose State University journalism professor Bob Rucker called it an unprecedented move.

"You're denying the public's voice," Rucker said. "The freedom of speech that's guaranteed in the Constitution says the free press is supposed to ask the questions that we would ask if we could be there."

Adding to the drama, the White House shared what appears to be doctored video to justify its punishment of Acosta.

RELATED: California and Bay Area election results here

Critics say the video was altered to make his actions look more aggressive than they really were.

Late last month, Acosta was in San Jose to accept the William Randolph Hearst Award for excellence in professional journalism. He spoke about his role covering the administration.

"As journalists and as citizens, we must take a stand. Not against the president. A stand for the truth," Acosta said.

RELATED: Trump rips Republicans who defied him, threatens to retaliate over Dem investigations

Journalism students say they now feel more empowered to enter the profession upon graduation.

"As students, we now know how hard this job is, and for me personally, I'm more excited to do it," said Elizabeth Rodriguez, a senior and journalism student at SJSU.

"(I'm) ready to carry the torch moving forward for journalism, and we want to do the right thing, and help it move in the best direction possible, and give a voice to the voiceless," said Trevin Smith, also a senior and journalism student at SJSU.

Acosta, an inspiration for some as students prepare for the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldCNNdemocratsrepublicansmidterm electionselection 2018President Donald Trumphouse of representativessenatevote 2018Washington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Trump spars with reporters at post-midterm election press conference
U.S. & WORLD
Thousand Oaks shooting: What lead Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
13 dead, including gunman, after Thousand Oaks shooting
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Mountain View voters pass Measure P head tax
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
'Gem of a girl': Napa woman victim in Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Camp Fire destroys at least 20,000 acres in Butte Co.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks out about Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom reacts to Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: What lead Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
Salesforce Transit Center has been closed for as long as it was open
Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
Baseball fans, players remember Giants great Willie McCovey
VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County
More News