Judge denies Trump's 2nd attempt to move his hush money case into federal court

The former president is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

Trump had asked the federal court to intervene and delay his sentencing after he was convicted of all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"Nothing in the Supreme Court's opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority," U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in an order Tuesday.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's second attempt to remove his New York hush money case from state court into federal court.

Trump's sentencing is scheduled to take place on Sept. 18.

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. He has said he will appeal the decision.

Earlier Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office, in a letter to the judge overseeing the case, argued that there is no reason to delay the sentencing.

"We note that the concerns defendant expresses about timing are a function of his own strategic and dilatory litigation tactics: This second notice of removal comes nearly ten months after defendant voluntarily abandoned his appeal from his first, unsuccessful effort to remove this case; three months after he was found guilty by a jury on thirty-four felony counts; and nearly two months after defendant asked this Court to consider his CPL 330.30 motion for a new trial," Tuesday's letter said.

The district attorney's office declined to take a position on when Trump's sentencing should occur, leaving it to the discretion of the judge.

The former president has asked Merchan to postpone the sentencing until after the November election and also to throw out the case based on presidential immunity.

Judge Merchan has not yet issued rulings on either of those requests.