POLITICS

Kamala Harris finds Iowa girl's letter 'very persuasive' in decision to run for president in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris says Nora's letter was "very persuasive."

From one politician to another, a young Iowa girl's letter to presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris is going viral.

Nora's mom, Janelle, tells ABC13 Eyewitness News the senator took time to give her daughter some advice during a busy campaign event in October as she prepared for a student council run.

While Nora didn't win, she's proving to the world she's gracious in defeat.

The little girl penned a letter expressing her gratitude for the election tips, and even encouraging Harris to launch another campaign herself, this time for the White House.

"I lost my election, but I know someone who could win a much bigger office," Nora writes. "The person is you and the office is the Presidency."

Sen. Harris posted a photo of the letter on her Facebook page Tuesday, saying Nora's letter was very persuasive in her decision to launch her 2020 presidential campaign.

Nora says she hopes to launch her own race for the White House, with her first chance coming in 2048.

Until then, she plans to volunteer for Harris' campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicskamala harris2020 presidential electiondemocratschildrenu.s. & worldelectionIowa
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
Shutdown stories: FruitGuys donates fresh produce to SFO's TSA
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
More Politics
Top Stories
Bay Area environmental group challenges lead in musical mouthpieces
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the Shutdown is over'
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Shutdown stories: FruitGuys donates fresh produce to SFO's TSA
PG&E opposes judge's ideas to prevent wildfires
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
WATCH: In-studio interview with A's President Dave Kaval
Young federal workers just starting out in job hurt by the gov't shutdown
Show More
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors
Oakland Unified recommends big budget cuts
Oakland A's plan to remodel not abandon coliseum site
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
More News