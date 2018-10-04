Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose bid to become a Supreme Court Justice hangs in the balance, is trying to explain the anger he displayed during a Senate hearing last week in a new op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.Kavanaugh writes: "I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters."Kavanaugh has been accused by three different women of sexual misconduct and was called to testify last Thursday along with one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.Kavanaugh's op-ed continues: "At times, my testimony -- both in my opening statement and in response to questions -- reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character."The Senate plans a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time Friday morning.Republicans then want to hold a final confirmation vote as early as Saturday.But it's not a done deal yet. Everyone is looking for clues from the four remaining undecided senators: three Republicans and one Democrat.