BRETT KAVANAUGH

Brett Kavanaugh writes Wall Street Journal op-ed as Supreme Court vote looms

EMBED </>More Videos

"I said a few things I should not have said," Kavanaugh says.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose bid to become a Supreme Court Justice hangs in the balance, is trying to explain the anger he displayed during a Senate hearing last week in a new op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Kavanaugh writes: "I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters."

RELATED: Democrats question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament

Kavanaugh has been accused by three different women of sexual misconduct and was called to testify last Thursday along with one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

Kavanaugh's op-ed continues: "At times, my testimony -- both in my opening statement and in response to questions -- reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character."

RELATED: 'I'm truly undecided': What key senators are saying ahead of Brett Kavanaugh vote

The Senate plans a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time Friday morning.

Republicans then want to hold a final confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

But it's not a done deal yet. Everyone is looking for clues from the four remaining undecided senators: three Republicans and one Democrat.

See more stories, photos and videos on Brett Kavanaugh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsenatechristine blasey fordsexual assaultsexual misconductus capitolWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Hundreds in Bay Area protest Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh opponents in Palo Alto hoping for miracle, supporters say move on
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Hundreds in Bay Area protest Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh opponents in Palo Alto hoping for miracle, supporters say move on
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds in Bay Area protest Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh
MacArthur 'genius grant' winner from San Jose seeks to reform criminal justice
Tall buildings safety strategy results released for SF
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
Suspicious device detonated at PG&E substation in Fulton
Kavanaugh opponents in Palo Alto hoping for miracle, supporters say move on
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Show More
SF Mayor Breed responds to Osaka mayor, comfort women row
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
Consumer Catch-up: Major beef recall, holiday spending outlook
SJ's Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
More News